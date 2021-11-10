Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] reaches 1.53B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] price surged by 4.72 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice from the NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report.

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (‘SPACs’)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (“the Company”) was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.

On May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “Listing Rule”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

A sum of 11262778 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares reached a high of $10.78 and dropped to a low of $10.14 until finishing in the latest session at $10.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IPOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, IPOF shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.96 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Fundamentals:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] Insider Position Details

62 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 19,019,461 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,866,649 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,219,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,105,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,785,594 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,080 shares during the same period.