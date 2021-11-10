Market cap of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] reaches 5.07B – now what?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] price plunged by -12.29 percent to reach at -$2.92.

A sum of 14275269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.60M shares. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $23.37 and dropped to a low of $19.80 until finishing in the latest session at $20.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

KD Stock Performance Analysis:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.83, while it was recorded at 24.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Insider Position Details

1,062 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 4,602,163 shares. Additionally, 887 investors decreased positions by around 3,253,560 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 94,181,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,037,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,648 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 838,732 shares during the same period.