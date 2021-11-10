Market cap of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] reaches 40.71B – now what?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss -0.65% or -0.11 points to close at $16.84 with a heavy trading volume of 10705292 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Kinder Morgan Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

First report to include company-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced the publication of its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report further enhances the company’s ESG disclosure by including company-wide Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions and GHG emissions intensity, fulfilling its commitment in the 2017 ESG Report to report this data by 2021. The 2020 report also includes KMI’s procurement-related spend with diverse suppliers and expands the disclosure of other metrics such as water usage and contractor safety.

It opened the trading session at $17.05, the shares rose to $17.07 and dropped to $16.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded -6.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 10705292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 16.95 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 7.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $22,958 million, or 56.70% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,745,619, which is approximately 13.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,476,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 608 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 97,299,646 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 82,560,131 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 1,183,429,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,363,288,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,864,363 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,973,005 shares during the same period.