Market cap of Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] reaches 674.38M – now what?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] closed the trading session at $26.22 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.72, while the highest price level was $30.84. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Bakkt Expands Cryptocurrency Offering to Include Ethereum.

Partners can now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and send Ethereum.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced that it is offering users and partners the ability to buy, sell, and hold ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, starting soon. Users can also send Ethereum to family and friends directly through the Bakkt App. With the addition of Ethereum to its existing capabilities with bitcoin, Bakkt will offer users the ability to access two cryptocurrencies representing more than half of the total market value of all cryptocurrencies1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 160.12 percent and weekly performance of -28.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 157.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 168.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 163.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, BKKT reached to a volume of 7648867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.36. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 168.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.16, while it was recorded at 31.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $349 million, or 72.80% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT DEUTSCHLAND GMBH with ownership of 3,601,610, which is approximately -0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,813,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.78 million in BKKT stocks shares; and CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $39.33 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 1,943,250 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,629,220 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,734,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,306,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,609,403 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,308,078 shares during the same period.