Market cap of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] reaches 12.28B – now what?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $8.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2021 Results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. represents 1.41 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.28 billion with the latest information. NLY stock price has been found in the range of $8.60 to $8.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 11446153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $8.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $9 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.28.

Trading performance analysis for NLY stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $5,420 million, or 44.50% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,791,029, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,306,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $954.15 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $287.78 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 7.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 64,789,267 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 37,320,997 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 524,516,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,626,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,391,469 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 11,072,216 shares during the same period.