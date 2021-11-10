Market Analysts see COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ: CMPS] loss -16.40% or -7.06 points to close at $36.00 with a heavy trading volume of 10229424 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that COMPASS Pathways plc announces financial results and business highlights for the third quarter 2021.

Highlights:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the third quarter 2021 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

It opened the trading session at $40.6547, the shares rose to $42.00 and dropped to $30.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMPS points out that the company has recorded 2.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 395.59K shares, CMPS reached to a volume of 10229424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPS shares is $69.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for COMPASS Pathways plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for COMPASS Pathways plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CMPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMPASS Pathways plc is set at 3.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.96.

Trading performance analysis for CMPS stock

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.75. With this latest performance, CMPS shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.75, while it was recorded at 44.00 for the last single week of trading, and 36.91 for the last 200 days.

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

COMPASS Pathways plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, COMPASS Pathways plc posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -78.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMPS.

An analysis of insider ownership at COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]

There are presently around $324 million, or 19.20% of CMPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPS stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.32% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 905,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.99 million in CMPS stocks shares; and LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $36.6 million in CMPS stock with ownership of nearly 240% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ:CMPS] by around 4,414,816 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,821,187 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 1,281,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,517,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,790,745 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,155 shares during the same period.