Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Stock trading around $6.27 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 8, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization Including 10.36 g/t Au over 3.25m and 1.66 g/t Au over 25.5m Further Expanding Mineralization at the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge Targets on its Flagship White Gold Property.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for its recently completed diamond drilling program on the Ryan’s Surprise target and northernmost part of the Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 2 km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1) and the VG deposit hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au(2). The drilling forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

The Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge targets are situated on a 6.5 km long x 1.0 km wide, north-south trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils, which extends from the Ulli’s Ridge target in the south to the Teacher’s showing in the north (Figure 1). The Ryan’s Surprise target has been a focus of diamond drilling over the past two field seasons, and this year’s drilling has expanded southwards to the Ulli’s Ridge target. The goal of these drill programs is to identify new zones of gold mineralization with the potential to increase the project’s overall gold resource base.

A sum of 13198531 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.26M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $6.29 and dropped to a low of $6.185 until finishing in the latest session at $6.27.

The one-year KGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.28. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

KGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,594 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,337,505, which is approximately 0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,110,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.96 million in KGC stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $221.4 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 5.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 45,501,289 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 70,046,136 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 457,662,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,209,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,023,497 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,363,866 shares during the same period.