JP Morgan slashes price target on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] – find out why.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 0.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.46. The company report on November 4, 2021 that ABBA Radio Debuts Exclusively On SiriusXM.

Limited-run channel from one of pop music’s biggest groups of all-time begins November 5.

SiriusXM and ABBA announce ABBA Radio, which will exclusively debut via satellite on channel 54 and the SXM App, on November 5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12051691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $25.76 billion, with 4.04 billion shares outstanding and 798.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.31M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 12051691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $7.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SIRI stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $3,616 million, or 14.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 80,556,355, which is approximately -7.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,986,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.95 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $282.04 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 54,812,992 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 67,533,430 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 437,392,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,738,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,565,110 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 10,299,839 shares during the same period.