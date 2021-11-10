IonQ Inc. [IONQ] is 108.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] gained 5.53% or 1.18 points to close at $22.53 with a heavy trading volume of 11593452 shares.

It opened the trading session at $22.79, the shares rose to $23.14 and dropped to $20.115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IONQ points out that the company has recorded 124.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -218.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 11593452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.20. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 166.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.91 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.18, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $394 million, or 25.80% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,577,225, which is approximately 10.399% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,558,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.27 million in IONQ stocks shares; and GOVERNORS LANE LP, currently with $28.95 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 4,744,275 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,868,801 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,826,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,439,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,455,910 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,538 shares during the same period.