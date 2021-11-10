Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Stock trading around $10.13 per share: What’s Next?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] closed the trading session at $10.13 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.13, while the highest price level was $11.08. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance.

Company Q3 2021 Financial Result met the Guidance; Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time Highs Provides Q4 2021 Guidance: Revenues to Increase by 4% to 8% sequentially, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is expected to be around 50%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 78.0 Cents to 83.0 Cents.

Q3 financial result met the guidance; Revenues, GM and EPS all reached all-time highs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.08 percent and weekly performance of -5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 6397553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $14.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HIMX stock trade performance evaluation

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.64 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.02. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of $22,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Himax Technologies Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMX.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $400 million, or 24.30% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,990,293, which is approximately 9.778% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,640,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.88 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.88 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 30.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 12,196,299 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,994,090 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 21,318,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,509,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,176,176 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,988 shares during the same period.