Halliburton Company [HAL] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $32

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 2, 2021 that BP Implements Halliburton DecisionSpace®365 to Streamline and Automate Well Design Process.

Technologies reduce planning time and accelerate well engineering processes.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced the successful deployment of Landmark’s Digital Well Program® as a core component of BP’s Well Design Optimizer project.

A sum of 7197402 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.74M shares. Halliburton Company shares reached a high of $25.17 and dropped to a low of $24.38 until finishing in the latest session at $25.08.

The one-year HAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.31. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $29.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.92, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 21.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

HAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 60.10%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,489 million, or 79.10% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,270,630, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,414,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.52 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 43,966,617 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 39,787,859 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 613,574,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 697,328,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,888,111 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,808,149 shares during the same period.