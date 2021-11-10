For Macy’s Inc. [M], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] price plunged by -1.95 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Macy’s, Inc. Announces Significant Investments in its People by Launching a Debt-Free Education Program, Raising Minimum Wage and Expanding Other Benefits.

Offering Educational Benefit for Colleagues, Covering 100% of Tuition, Books and Fees for Associate and Bachelor’s Degrees and Other Programs.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Raising Minimum Rate of All Colleagues to $15/Hour.

A sum of 10205269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.38M shares. Macy’s Inc. shares reached a high of $31.56 and dropped to a low of $30.26 until finishing in the latest session at $30.61.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.81. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 37.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.38, while it was recorded at 30.89 for the last single week of trading, and 19.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at +26.81. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Total Capital for M is now -7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.91. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of -$52,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,335 million, or 88.70% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,855,717, which is approximately 0.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,678,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $420.39 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -1.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 41,439,312 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 25,234,174 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 200,292,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,966,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,738,532 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,564,775 shares during the same period.