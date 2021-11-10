For Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] price plunged by -10.93 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, announced that Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

A sum of 6487024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.08M shares. Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $1.03 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

The one-year ARTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.44. The average equity rating for ARTL stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARTL shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85.

ARTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, ARTL shares gained by 30.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8354, while it was recorded at 1.0784 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2180 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Artelo Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARTL is now -100.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,551,621 per employee.Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.30.

ARTL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTL.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.50% of ARTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 862,172, which is approximately 247.534% of the company’s market cap and around 5.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 556,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in ARTL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.25 million in ARTL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 1,716,998 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 283,542 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 763,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,763,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,071,124 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,108 shares during the same period.