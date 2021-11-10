Endo International plc [ENDP] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $3

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] gained 3.40% or 0.21 points to close at $6.39 with a heavy trading volume of 12460848 shares. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Endo Announces Agreement with Premier to Supply VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP) Vials, Essential for COVID-19 Care.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced that its Par Sterile Products business will supply VASOSTRICT®, vasopressin injection, USP, vial presentations to healthcare providers through Premier’s Premier ProRx® program, helping to maintain supply continuity for a medication needed in critical care, including some of the most acute cases of COVID-19.

“We’re pleased to join Premier in addressing industry drug shortages and serving as a guaranteed supplier of VASOSTRICT®—proudly produced in our Rochester, MI facility,” said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sterile Injectables at Endo. “As a longstanding Premier partner, we welcome the opportunity to work with them via their Premier ProRx® program to offer VASOSTRICT® through their robust and highly reliable supply channel.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.264, the shares rose to $6.67 and dropped to $6.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENDP points out that the company has recorded 23.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -229.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.44M shares, ENDP reached to a volume of 12460848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ENDP stock

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.01. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 57.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.47 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endo International plc posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 271.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -3.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $1,225 million, or 82.30% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,889,085, which is approximately -5.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,371,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.12 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $117.11 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 14,364,219 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 16,196,074 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 161,096,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,656,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,876,362 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,330,674 shares during the same period.