Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Revenue clocked in at $46.80 million, down -48.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] closed the trading session at $8.81 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.5401, while the highest price level was $9.10. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Desktop Metal Triples Manufacturing Capacity for Production System P-50.

Desktop Metal Opens New In-House Manufacturing Facility, Accelerating Production to Meet Demand for the World’s Fastest Metal 3D Printing Technology.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) announced the opening of a new in-house manufacturing facility that will more than triple the final assembly space currently dedicated to the Production SystemTM platform to meet robust demand for the world’s fastest metal 3D printing technology. This new facility is part of a strategic plan to accelerate the production ramp of Desktop Metal’s flagship Production System P-50 printer, for which the Company is engaged in component procurement and assembly of initial builds targeted for shipment in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.78 percent and weekly performance of 6.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, DM reached to a volume of 6503779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Sell rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,039 million, or 49.60% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 19,410,631, which is approximately -31.691% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.14 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $118.63 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 37.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 28,367,004 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 14,448,554 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 75,100,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,915,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,683,477 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,043,248 shares during the same period.