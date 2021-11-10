ConocoPhillips [COP] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] slipped around -0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $75.75 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that ConocoPhillips Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared with a third-quarter 2020 loss of $0.5 billion, or ($0.42) per share. Excluding special items, third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $2.4 billion, or $1.77 per share, compared with a third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.3 billion, or ($0.31) per share. Special items for the current quarter included a contingent payment from Cenovus associated with the 2017 Canadian disposition and a non-cash impairment credit, partially offset by a loss on asset sales and transaction and restructuring expenses.

“This third quarter was very significant for ConocoPhillips,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “While we benefited from the constructive price environment, the quarter’s important feature was that our underlying performance achieved our ‘new’ baseline for ConocoPhillips post-Concho. The previously announced operating cost synergies have now been delivered, we continue successfully executing our core programs across every part of the business and our returns on and of capital remain peer-leading. This positive performance momentum established an exceptional platform for the pending acquisition of Shell’s Permian properties that we announced in the quarter and expect to close in the fourth quarter. This transaction will spur another phase of positive performance as we head into 2022 and further strengthen our ability to deliver our distinctive triple mandate: meet future energy demand with the lowest cost of supply production through the energy transition, deliver competitive returns and meet our net zero ambition on operational emissions. These objectives, in addition to our well-established capital allocation priorities, ideally position us to remain a sector leader in any environment.”.

ConocoPhillips stock is now 89.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $75.99 and lowest of $74.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.98, which means current price is +93.34% above from all time high which was touched on 10/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6025324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $85.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.80, while it was recorded at 74.64 for the last single week of trading, and 57.89 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $79,872 million, or 79.70% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,688,147, which is approximately 0.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,421,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.14 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.49 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 756 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 56,259,273 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 72,567,093 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 925,584,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,054,411,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,136,343 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,441 shares during the same period.