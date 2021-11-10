Citigroup slashes price target on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] – find out why.

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $357.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Coinbase Releases Third Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced the release of its third quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Coinbase Global Inc. represents 204.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.04 billion with the latest information. COIN stock price has been found in the range of $345.06 to $368.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 9605387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $382.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $420, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 15.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.25.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 39.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.01% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.64, while it was recorded at 347.44 for the last single week of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc. go to 66.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $16,573 million, or 31.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,617,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,138,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in COIN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $1.69 billion in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 45.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 35,353,816 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 951,601 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 10,521,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,826,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 376 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,950,707 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 470,629 shares during the same period.