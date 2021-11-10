Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Cinedigm Launches Fandor and Screambox Across Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Comcast’s XClass TV.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced Fandor and Screambox, two of the Company’s most popular subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, are now available to millions of Xfinity households through X1 and Flex, and also on Comcast’s recently announced XClass TV.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fandor, the premiere streaming destination for Cinephiles with an extensive catalog of indie films, and Screambox, the popular streaming service featuring films and series for horror enthusiasts, can be easily found on X1, Flex or XClass TV by saying the name of either SVOD into the device’s voice remote.

A sum of 6975524 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.57M shares. Cinedigm Corp. shares reached a high of $2.35 and dropped to a low of $2.21 until finishing in the latest session at $2.30.

The one-year CIDM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.88. The average equity rating for CIDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 349.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.94.

Return on Total Capital for CIDM is now -46.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6,031.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$872,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CIDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 12.60% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,079,433, which is approximately 7.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,242,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.76 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.55 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 23.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,891,914 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,035,243 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,385,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,312,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,452,661 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 860,662 shares during the same period.