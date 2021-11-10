C3.ai Inc. [AI] is -63.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a high on 11/09/21, posting a 3.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.84. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Shell Offers New AI-Powered Applications Through Open AI Energy Initiative.

Offerings to provide significant time and cost benefits for the energy and process industries.

C3 AI (NYSE:AI) and Shell (NYSE:RDS) announced three new Shell products that will be available through the Open AI Initiative (OAI), an open ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for the energy and process industries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5807012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 6.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.41%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $5.35 billion, with 102.16 million shares outstanding and 81.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 5807012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 49.35 for the last single week of trading, and 67.17 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $2,148 million, or 43.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 6,015,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.85 million in AI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $201.77 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 270.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 9,594,617 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 11,419,049 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 21,243,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,257,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,942,828 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,192 shares during the same period.