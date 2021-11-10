Arrival [ARVL] fell -54.20% so far this year. What now?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] traded at a low on 11/09/21, posting a -27.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.88. The company report on November 9, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Arrival (ARVL) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL). The investigation concerns whether Arrival and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether Arrival investors have been harmed as a result.

Arrival investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/arrival/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11173310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrival stands at 7.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.90%.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $8.26 billion, with 606.16 million shares outstanding and 163.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 11173310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.64. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $682 million, or 9.40% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,736,202, which is approximately 0.237% of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,805,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.43 million in ARVL stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $77.26 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -26.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 17,269,941 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 23,222,375 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,153,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,338,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,736,168 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,048,887 shares during the same period.