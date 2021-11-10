Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Revenue clocked in at $21.63 billion, up 81.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] surged by $3.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $156.68 during the day while it closed the day at $156.29. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Applied Materials Announces Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Webcast.

Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also gained 10.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has inclined by 15.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.05% and gained 81.10% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $138.21 billion, with 908.00 million shares outstanding and 900.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 6862986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $160, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.68. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.00, while it was recorded at 151.08 for the last single week of trading, and 130.26 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.95. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $150,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 26.90%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110,750 million, or 81.00% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,891,677, which is approximately 1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,525,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.49 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.28 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 750 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 35,424,773 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 54,239,977 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 618,952,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 708,617,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,664,734 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 6,632,611 shares during the same period.