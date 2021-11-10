Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Is Currently -38.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] loss -38.67% or -5.02 points to close at $7.96 with a heavy trading volume of 37051666 shares. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Amyris To Offer $400.0 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) (“Amyris”), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ operating platform, announced that it proposes to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Amyris also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Amyris, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears.

It opened the trading session at $10.10, the shares rose to $10.18 and dropped to $7.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded -26.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -302.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 37051666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.68. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -33.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.42 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -2.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,746 million, or 47.10% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,003,031, which is approximately 5.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,376,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.55 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $170.17 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 33,253,098 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 17,183,610 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 84,105,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,542,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,813,587 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,495,843 shares during the same period.