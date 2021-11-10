Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] moved up 27.24: Why It’s Important

Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: AGC] closed the trading session at $15.60 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.35, while the highest price level was $16.64. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Grab Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Gross Merchandise Value reached an all-time high of $3.9 billion, up 62% year-over-year.

Adjusted Net Sales reached a new quarterly record of $550 million, increasing 92% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.31 percent and weekly performance of 30.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 54.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, AGC reached to a volume of 44480177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

New Street have made an estimate for Altimeter Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimeter Growth Corp. is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.00. With this latest performance, AGC shares gained by 54.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.60 for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Altimeter Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Positions in Altimeter Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:AGC] by around 26,564,462 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,416,534 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,881,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,862,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,945,452 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,999,976 shares during the same period.