Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] moved up 12.00: Why It’s Important

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] traded at a high on 11/09/21, posting a 12.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.24. The company report on November 9, 2021 that AE Studios to Produce Live-Stream of First-Ever UNO® Championship Series Invitational Tournament From HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

Celebration on November 11 to Feature Host Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and a $50,000 Prize for the First Official UNO World Champion.

AE Studios, the content development, storytelling and production services arm of Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), will produce the live-stream of the first-ever UNO Championship Series Invitational Tournament presented by Mobil 1 live from HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on November 11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8785587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stands at 10.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.16%.

The market cap for AESE stock reached $85.03 million, with 38.96 million shares outstanding and 13.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.17K shares, AESE reached a trading volume of 8785587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AESE shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AESE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has AESE stock performed recently?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.79. With this latest performance, AESE shares gained by 28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AESE.

Insider trade positions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.20% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 571,880, which is approximately 10.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 428,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in AESE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 22.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 344,439 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 253,890 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 853,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,451,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,326 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 215,911 shares during the same period.