Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] plunged by -$1.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $211.3361 during the day while it closed the day at $200.32. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock has also gained 14.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has inclined by 35.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.35% and gained 36.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $111.46 billion, with 611.74 million shares outstanding and 335.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 12763780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $187.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $235, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on ABNB stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 175 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 6.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 275.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.73. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.80 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.25, while it was recorded at 185.23 for the last single week of trading, and 165.96 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,632 million, or 48.40% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.02 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 89,326,732 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 21,024,389 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 47,558,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,909,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,430,232 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 12,765,647 shares during the same period.