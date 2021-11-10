Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain 39.94% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.06%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Agenus Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2021 Financial Report.

Clinical results presented at SITC show that AGEN1181, as a monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab, shows durable responses in 9 cancer types, including patients whose cancers have recurred following PD-1 therapy.

Agenus will commence Phase 2/3 trials of AGEN1181 and balstilimab in colorectal and several gynecological cancers.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock rose by 12.09%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.56. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 222.91 million shares outstanding and 203.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 5689539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.62.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $504 million, or 50.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,582,716, which is approximately 2.71% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,903,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.87 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $50.9 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 10,881,190 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 17,677,866 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 84,725,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,284,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,344,670 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,398,732 shares during the same period.