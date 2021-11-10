ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.22 billion, up 28.54% YTD: What’s Next?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] closed the trading session at $10.09 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.13, while the highest price level was $10.3899. The company report on November 9, 2021 that ADT To Expand Its Residential Footprint With Acquisition of Sunpro Solar and Launch ADT Solar™.

Combination will leverage ADT’s national reach, high brand awareness and trust, coupled with cross-selling opportunities to accelerate expansion of solar and establish “ADT Solar” as a residential market leader.

ADT to offer consumers solutions for a safer, smarter, and powered home.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.54 percent and weekly performance of 16.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ADT reached to a volume of 11745241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $11.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ADT stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADT shares from 10 to 10.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ADT stock trade performance evaluation

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.38. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.30 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.14. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of -$30,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to -9.95%.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,702 million, or 97.40% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 17,253,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.28 million in ADT stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $137.82 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 42,357,104 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 24,506,198 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 677,813,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,676,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,534,452 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 9,400,361 shares during the same period.