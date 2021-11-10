3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Is Currently -14.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] loss -14.37% on the last trading session, reaching $29.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2021 that 3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results.

3D Systems Corporation represents 122.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 billion with the latest information. DDD stock price has been found in the range of $27.78 to $32.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 7439343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $27.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 126.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for DDD stock

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.09, while it was recorded at 31.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.76 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

There are presently around $2,546 million, or 70.30% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,212,058, which is approximately -3.391% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,511,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.96 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT DEUTSCHLAND GMBH, currently with $165.71 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -7.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 11,471,010 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 8,125,222 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 68,169,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,765,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,745,076 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 682,172 shares during the same period.