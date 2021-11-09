Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain 150.22% so far this year. What now?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 9.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on October 21, 2021 that SPAR Group Elects Mr. Sean M. Whelan and Mr. Michael Wager to its Board of Directors.

The SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR Group”) board of directors (the Board”) has elected Sean M. Whelan and Michael Wager to the Board, effective October 14, 2021.

Mr. Sean M. Whelan is currently the Chief Executive Officer, and was previously the Chief Financial Officer, for Encore Rehabilitation Services. Mr. Whelan has also held the Chief Financial Officer role for several other public and private companies including Smile America Partners, Bedrock Manufacturing, LLC, Diplomat Pharmacy and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Mr. Whelan is currently a Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee with Zomedica Corp (NYSE American: ZOM) and also a Board member with OptioRx; he previously served as an Executive Board member with Diplomat Pharmacy and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Mr. Whelan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree and his Master of Accounting Degree at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and is a CPA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32534416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp. stands at 7.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $620.93 million, with 973.66 million shares outstanding and 954.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.51M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 32534416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20824.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 757.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5359, while it was recorded at 0.5449 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9891 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.96. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.40 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

Earnings analysis for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $75 million, or 15.60% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,501,241, which is approximately 4.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,366,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.6 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.0 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 36,822,772 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,680,005 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 82,725,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,228,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,958,498 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,834,578 shares during the same period.