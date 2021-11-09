why Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.83

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] slipped around -1.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.24 at the close of the session, down -11.94%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Tenneco Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Solid performance in a challenging supply chain environment.

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the following:.

Tenneco Inc. stock is now 15.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.30 and lowest of $11.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.75, which means current price is +28.71% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 665.15K shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 3254456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TEN stock performed recently?

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, TEN shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.27 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.25 and a Gross Margin at +8.81. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.89.

Return on Total Capital for TEN is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -232.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.13. Additionally, TEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] managed to generate an average of -$20,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenneco Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 4.42%.

Insider trade positions for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $704 million, or 72.80% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,538,416, which is approximately 59.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,639,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.78 million in TEN stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $34.93 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 31.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 16,468,670 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 14,835,239 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 26,252,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,556,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,557,353 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 11,236,976 shares during the same period.