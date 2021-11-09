why Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.65 at the close of the session, up 4.11%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Meten Holding Group Announces Strategic Partnership with AGM Group Holdings Inc. for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China with a strategic plan in developing its blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business, announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on fintech software services and high-performance hardware and computing equipment manufacturing, to accelerate the development Meten’s blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.

Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties agree to primarily cooperate on the research and development of blockchain applications and the establishment of a supply chain for cryptocurrency mining business. The Agreement contains an initial order of AGMH’s cryptocurrency mining machines from Meten and an option for Meten to purchase additional machines later.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock is now -67.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. METX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7379 and lowest of $0.6328 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.27, which means current price is +132.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.00M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 251956949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

How has METX stock performed recently?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 109.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4061, while it was recorded at 0.5711 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2491 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.70% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 733,840, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.94% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 511,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in METX stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $0.33 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly -1.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,658,763 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 217,206 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 632,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,508,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,385 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 101,317 shares during the same period.