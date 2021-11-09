why Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.67

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 1.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.68. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Merck Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Germany and Austria Relating to Tender Offer to Acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that its pending acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN) has been cleared by the competition authorities in Germany and Austria.

As previously announced on October 12, 2021, Merck commenced, through a subsidiary, a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Acceleron, for $180 in cash, without interest and less any required tax withholding. The receipt of antitrust clearance from the competition authorities in Germany and Austria satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the tender offer. Consummation of the tender offer remains subject to other conditions described in the tender offer statement on Schedule TO filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 12, 2021, including the termination or expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (“HSR”) and the tender of shares representing at least a majority of the total number of Acceleron’s outstanding shares. As previously announced on October 29, 2021, the tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 18, 2021, unless further extended in accordance with the merger agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18376603 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Merck & Co. Inc. stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for MRK stock reached $232.20 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.49M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 18376603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $95.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 1184.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.56, while it was recorded at 86.51 for the last single week of trading, and 77.05 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.14. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $95,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 13.62%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $154,615 million, or 74.90% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,553,790, which is approximately 0.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 187,155,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.47 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.43 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,370 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 109,086,607 shares. Additionally, 1,086 investors decreased positions by around 113,687,751 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,647,265,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,870,040,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,481,511 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,820 shares during the same period.