why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.34

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.05 at the close of the session, down -1.22%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Material Fact: Itaú CorpBanca – Shareholding Increase.

In accordance with paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A (“Itaú Unibanco” or “Company”) informs its stockholders and the general market that, in accordance to the Material Fact released by Itaú Corpbanca (a financial institution incorporated in Chile) on November 04, 2021, Itaú Unibanco, by itself and by certain affiliates, increased its shareholding (in the total and voting share capital), held direct and indirectly, from 39.22% to 53.79%, in the context of Itaú Corpbanca’s share capital increase, by exercising its preemptive share rights and also by acquiring and exercising the preemptive share rights from another shareholder.

Itaú Unibanco informs that Itaú Corpbanca’s share capital increase is not concluded yet and that it intends to subscribe and pay the totality of the remaining shares to which it will be entitled in the next subscription stage of this share capital increase.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is now -18.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITUB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.14 and lowest of $4.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.55, which means current price is +2.02% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.95M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 22511551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.83.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,231 million, or 24.50% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,905,034, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 130,352,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.93 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $237.02 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 15.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 99,116,254 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 67,107,976 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 878,523,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,044,747,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,487,403 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 21,690,984 shares during the same period.