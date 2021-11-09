why EVgo Inc. [EVGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 34.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.43. The company report on November 8, 2021 that EVgo Awarded Grant Funding by State of Pennsylvania to Expand Availability of DC Fast Charging Stations.

EVgo expands footprint with leading site hosts brands in PA including Wawa and Sheetz for convenient high power fast charging for customers.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced that it was awarded several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to install new high powered 350 kW DC fast charging stations. These projects are supported by the latest funding from the Pennsylvania DEP’s Driving PA Forward initiative and add to the 3 stations and 10 DCFC chargers EVgo has already energized.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53742300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 10.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.99%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $3.55 billion, with 28.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 53742300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 212.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.38. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 75.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.70 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.11 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

There are presently around $132 million, or 34.10% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 1,165,000, which is approximately -2.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANTARA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.43 million in EVGO stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $13.43 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 5,941,192 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,158,973 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,720,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,820,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,468,888 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,955 shares during the same period.