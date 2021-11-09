why Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.80

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] gained 2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $8.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Clover Health Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Total revenue was $427.2 million, up 153% year-over-year, enabled by a wide, open network designed to serve all Medicare lives.

Lives under Clover Management increased 125% year-over-year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. represents 408.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. CLOV stock price has been found in the range of $7.83 to $8.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.72M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 17422189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $1,161 million, or 55.00% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,529,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.52 million in CLOV stocks shares; and PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $53.09 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 367220.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 14,566,840 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 26,196,643 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 103,823,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,587,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,010,703 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,801,657 shares during the same period.