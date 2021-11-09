why Citigroup Inc. [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.75

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 2.18% or 1.46 points to close at $68.45 with a heavy trading volume of 24994869 shares. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Citi Opens Flagship Branch Featuring State-of-the-Art Client Center at Global Headquarters in NYC.

New 7,000-square foot immersive concept space brings the future of banking to customers and the community.

Citi opened its new global headquarters branch featuring a state-of-the-art Client Center in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, offering a view into the future of retail banking. The unique 7,000-square foot concept space can easily transform in configuration and shape to help customers craft experiences ranging from the most public to the most private, from the most simplistic of activities to complex investment planning.

It opened the trading session at $67.89, the shares rose to $69.02 and dropped to $67.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -8.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.36M shares, C reached to a volume of 24994869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $84.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 476.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.48, while it was recorded at 68.01 for the last single week of trading, and 70.75 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 22.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $106,647 million, or 78.30% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,883,300, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,955,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.37 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

860 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 64,807,666 shares. Additionally, 741 investors decreased positions by around 97,918,574 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 1,395,304,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,558,030,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,591,310 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 9,688,187 shares during the same period.