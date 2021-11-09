Wall Street Analyst Initiated Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] gained 16.51% on the last trading session, reaching $36.69 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces October Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 464 Bitcoins in October 2021 and announces an increase in targeted hash rate for 2022.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces monthly BTC production and operations updates for October 2021, including an increase in estimated self-mining hash rate capacity for 2022, updates to the status of miner shipments and deployment, and updates on the 400 megawatts (“MW”) infrastructure expansion at the Company’s Whinstone facility (“Whinstone”).

Riot Blockchain Inc. represents 95.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. RIOT stock price has been found in the range of $33.77 to $37.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.52M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 26453534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $52.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.62. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 42.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 905.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.39, while it was recorded at 33.11 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $1,057 million, or 30.30% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,729,446, which is approximately 36.138% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,560,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.03 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $91.22 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 12,956,809 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,501,622 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 12,356,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,815,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,468,448 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 812,981 shares during the same period.

