Wall Street Analyst Initiated Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on 11/08/21, posting a 2.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.75. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Palantir Comments on Rio Tinto’s Kemano T2 Project Breakthrough.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) comments on news announced by Rio Tinto in October that a major milestone had been reached at its Kemano T2 (“KT2”) tunnel project in British Columbia, Canada. The tunnel boring machine (“TBM”) had broken through to complete the excavation stage of a second tunnel to carry water into the Kemano Powerhouse. This second tunnel ensures the long-term reliability of the power supply for Rio Tinto’s British Columbia (BC) Works smelter in Kitimat and will allow Rio Tinto to conduct repairs and maintenance on the existing tunnel without shutting down operations. The project, expected to be finished in the second half of 2022, allows Rio Tinto to continue to produce some of the world’s lowest carbon aluminum.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 40744670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $53.19 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.42M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 40744670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $24.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 862.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.62, while it was recorded at 26.25 for the last single week of trading, and 24.81 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $13,604 million, or 25.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,584,186, which is approximately 289.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,399,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $820.74 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 64.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 290,143,223 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 66,953,147 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 151,468,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,565,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,651,207 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 37,704,742 shares during the same period.