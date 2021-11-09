Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. What else is Wall St. saying

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -3.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.45. The company report on November 5, 2021 that TC Energy declares quarterly dividends.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on Jan. 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3324689 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TC Energy Corporation stands at 1.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for TRP stock reached $50.82 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 977.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 3324689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 56.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TRP stock performed recently?

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.63, while it was recorded at 53.53 for the last single week of trading, and 48.61 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.97.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.38. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $633,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TC Energy Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 5.81%.

Insider trade positions for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

There are presently around $35,190 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 87,162,434, which is approximately 0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 42,623,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.9 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 1.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 37,636,197 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 47,432,816 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 598,905,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,974,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,480,024 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,587 shares during the same period.