United States Steel Corporation [X] Stock trading around $26.88 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $28.36 during the day while it closed the day at $26.88. The company report on October 28, 2021 that United States Steel Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Net earnings of $2.002 billion, or $6.97 per diluted share.

Adjusted net earnings of $1.543 billion, or $5.36 per diluted share.

United States Steel Corporation stock has also gained 4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, X stock has declined by -5.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.70% and gained 60.29% year-on date.

The market cap for X stock reached $7.31 billion, with 270.18 million shares outstanding and 267.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.26M shares, X reached a trading volume of 31984834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $21, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on X stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 7 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.75, while it was recorded at 26.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.37 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,988 million, or 69.80% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,326,593, which is approximately -25.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,339,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.36 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $275.44 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -8.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 35,406,768 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 31,232,460 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 118,909,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,548,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,103,411 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,376,587 shares during the same period.