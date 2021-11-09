Tilray Inc. [TLRY] stock Downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $11.80

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] closed the trading session at $12.37 on 11/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.685, while the highest price level was $12.57. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Tilray’s Sweetwater Brand Enters Spirits Category Through New Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Now Available in the United States.

— SweetWater and RIFF Cannabis, a Leading Tilray Cannabis Brand, Launch the Ultimate Joint Effort with Sweetwater RIFF, New Vodka Cocktail in a Can –.

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), announced that two of its leading brands, SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) and RIFF Cannabis (“RIFF”), have collaborated for the exclusive U.S. launch of SweetWater RIFF — SweetWater’s first ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail and its inaugural entry into the spirits category. SweetWater RIFF brings a unique twist on RTD vodka sodas in two offerings: SweetWater RIFF Citrus and SweetWater RIFF Strawberry Mule.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.76 percent and weekly performance of 15.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.29M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 48537220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30.25 to $22, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.07. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.49, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Tilray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.61.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.05. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$174,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tilray Inc. [TLRY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to 49.30%.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $634 million, or 12.30% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,376,695, which is approximately -37.647% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,733,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.29 million in TLRY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $26.68 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 11,254,456 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 50,204,886 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 10,241,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,217,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,032,145 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 24,768,019 shares during the same period.