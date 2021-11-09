The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved up 29.47: Why It’s Important

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.03%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a global technology company that empowers buyers of advertising, announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We again delivered outstanding performance in the third quarter. Revenue growth of 39% significantly outpaced worldwide programmatic advertising growth. The world’s leading brands and agencies are increasingly using our platform to apply data-driven strategies to drive precision and value across their campaigns,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “More data-driven choices by advertisers led to record third quarter revenue of $301.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $122.7 million. With the launch of Solimar, we are working with the industry to pioneer even greater data-driven precision, whether it’s the application of shopper data in a measurement marketplace, surfacing the right data for every advertising impression, or new approaches to identity that help advertisers make the most of their own valuable data. As a result, we’re seeing growth across all channels, and none more so than Connected TV, as viewers shift to new digital, streaming services and advertisers apply data to TV ad campaigns for the first time.”.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 8.32%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.76. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.89 billion, with 475.51 million shares outstanding and 431.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 31434997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $86.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TTD stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TTD shares from 880 to 620.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 156.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.03. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.43, while it was recorded at 76.30 for the last single week of trading, and 72.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 32.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,559 million, or 67.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 52,083,406, which is approximately -0.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,250,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.03 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -10.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 21,042,861 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 38,437,325 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 228,510,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,990,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,572,653 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,667,393 shares during the same period.