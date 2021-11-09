Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Stock trading around $5.09 per share: What’s Next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.09 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Announces Agreement to Acquire GEP Haynesville.

Strategic consolidation of large-scale core Haynesville assets;Creates the largest dual-basin natural gas producer.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the third largest private Haynesville producer – GEP Haynesville, LLC (“GEP”) under which it will acquire GEP for approximately $1.85 billion. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Transaction highlights include:.

Southwestern Energy Company represents 676.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.08 billion with the latest information. SWN stock price has been found in the range of $4.94 to $5.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.73M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 17005418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $3,082 million, or 61.10% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,549,267, which is approximately 10.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,393,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.09 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $414.91 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 51,459,358 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 49,999,201 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 504,049,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 605,508,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,759,375 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,784,354 shares during the same period.