SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Revenue clocked in at $799.05 million, up 82.80% YTD: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] closed the trading session at $22.74 on 11/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.445, while the highest price level was $23.07. The company report on November 4, 2021 that SoFi Technologies, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), (“SoFi” or “the Company”), a leading digital personal finance company, announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated October 8, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), (the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 6, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.80 percent and weekly performance of 0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.23M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 16595790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $24.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 40.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.85, while it was recorded at 22.85 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,317 million, or 33.10% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $916.31 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $875.84 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 308,430,743 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,271,500 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 7,060,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,762,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 289,456,975 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,492,425 shares during the same period.