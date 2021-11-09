Seaport Global Securities lifts Navient Corporation [NAVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] gained 1.91% or 0.37 points to close at $19.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2528773 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Sallie Mae Appoints Samuel Ramsey to Its Board of Directors.

Mr. Ramsey Brings More than 30 Years of Experience in Financial Services and Risk Management to the Board.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced the appointment of Samuel Ramsey to its board of directors, effective immediately.

It opened the trading session at $19.52, the shares rose to $20.04 and dropped to $19.445, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAVI points out that the company has recorded 14.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -117.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, NAVI reached to a volume of 2528773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navient Corporation [NAVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NAVI stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NAVI shares from 11.50 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29.

Trading performance analysis for NAVI stock

Navient Corporation [NAVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, NAVI shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 19.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.81 for the last 200 days.

Navient Corporation [NAVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.99 and a Gross Margin at +80.81. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.15.

Return on Total Capital for NAVI is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,450.27. Additionally, NAVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,899.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] managed to generate an average of $74,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Navient Corporation [NAVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navient Corporation posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 7.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navient Corporation [NAVI]

There are presently around $2,882 million, or 96.50% of NAVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,718,209, which is approximately -7.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,999,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.48 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $262.47 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly -1.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 6,763,133 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 21,393,863 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 118,043,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,200,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,418,001 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,187,590 shares during the same period.