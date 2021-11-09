QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Stock trading around $37.63 per share: What’s Next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.40%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that QuantumScape Secures Campus in San Jose, California.

Expansion to three new facilities to scale advanced manufacturing capabilities.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) announced QS Campus – the future hub of its upcoming manufacturing activities – after securing a new set of buildings in San Jose. The new campus comprises the current site of QS-0, QuantumScape’s pre-pilot production line, and the adjacent three new buildings. QS Campus is a key building block of QuantumScape’s multi-year strategic growth plan as it advances closer to commercializing its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology.

Over the last 12 months, QS stock rose by 165.94%. The one-year QuantumScape Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.95. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.17 billion, with 417.83 million shares outstanding and 238.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 37583827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $36.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 2.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.40. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 61.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.06 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 32.19 for the last single week of trading, and 32.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

QS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuantumScape Corporation posted -2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7,933.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,713 million, or 27.00% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,694,678, which is approximately 5.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.59 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $223.31 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly -23.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 24,894,607 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,532,169 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 33,666,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,093,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,749,617 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,051 shares during the same period.