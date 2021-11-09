Progenity Inc. [PROG] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $57

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Progenity Announces Appointment of Jill Howe to its Board of Directors.

Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Jill Howe to its board of directors effective November 3, 2021. Ms. Howe was also appointed chairperson of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“As Progenity continues to execute its strategic transformation, we are adding key leadership capabilities that will allow us to continue accelerating our efforts to develop the drug discovery and delivery systems of the future,” said Eric d’Esparbes, interim CEO of Progenity. “Jill brings proven financial leadership and extensive pharmaceutical industry experience, which will be invaluable in her role as chair of the Audit Committee for Progenity.”.

A sum of 27463744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.33M shares. Progenity Inc. shares reached a high of $3.72 and dropped to a low of $3.3558 until finishing in the latest session at $3.54.

The one-year PROG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.0. The average equity rating for PROG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Progenity Inc. [PROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on PROG stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PROG shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.82.

PROG Stock Performance Analysis:

Progenity Inc. [PROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, PROG shares gained by 162.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progenity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenity Inc. [PROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.13 and a Gross Margin at -129.20. Progenity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.30.

Return on Total Capital for PROG is now -1,020.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -890.01. Additionally, PROG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 293.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PROG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progenity Inc. posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROG.

Progenity Inc. [PROG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 65.10% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 36,396,907, which is approximately 34.646% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 7,597,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.89 million in PROG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $23.16 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 16,683,499 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,443,817 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 33,923,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,050,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,951,526 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,599 shares during the same period.