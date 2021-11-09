Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Stock trading around $6.96 per share: What’s Next?

Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ: POLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.85%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Polar Power, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering.

Polar Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: POLA), announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $13,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, POLA stock rose by 167.69%. The one-year Polar Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.16. The average equity rating for POLA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.54 million, with 12.79 million shares outstanding and 7.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.77K shares, POLA stock reached a trading volume of 22726807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polar Power Inc. [POLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POLA shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Polar Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2017, representing the official price target for Polar Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polar Power Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for POLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

POLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.85. With this latest performance, POLA shares gained by 36.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polar Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polar Power Inc. [POLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.55 and a Gross Margin at -24.91. Polar Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.37.

Return on Total Capital for POLA is now -69.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.13. Additionally, POLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] managed to generate an average of -$102,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Polar Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

POLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polar Power Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -384.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POLA.

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 11.40% of POLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 254,277, which is approximately 4.373% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 242,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in POLA stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.39 million in POLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polar Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ:POLA] by around 432,559 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 914,374 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 95,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,442,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POLA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,612 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 863,210 shares during the same period.