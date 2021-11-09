Noble Capital Markets lifts Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] slipped around -0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.63 at the close of the session, down -5.96%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Ocugen, Inc. Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application with U.S. FDA to Initiate a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Gene Therapy Candidate OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3) to Treat Inherited Retinal Degeneration.

Modifier gene therapy platform has potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one product.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3), a modifier gene therapy candidate for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa resulting from genetic mutations found in NR2E3 and RHO.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now 426.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.40 and lowest of $9.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.77, which means current price is +587.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.48M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 33882105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44119.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.12. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 36.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3339.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

Earnings analysis for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $544 million, or 28.70% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,938,916, which is approximately 278.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,855,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.54 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.03 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 28.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 33,216,826 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,706,686 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,533,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,456,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,509,911 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,925 shares during the same period.