New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $3.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.23 during the day while it closed the day at $2.11. The company report on October 18, 2021 that New Oriental to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 18, 2021.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 6 Hai Dian Zhong Street, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, on November 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDU stock has declined by -3.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.22% and lost -88.64% year-on date.

The market cap for EDU stock reached $3.56 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.68M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 119161523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $20.10 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2.40, while Daiwa Securities kept a Neutral rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

EDU stock trade performance evaluation

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +52.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.01. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $24,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,453 million, or 78.20% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 106,357,379, which is approximately 50.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 79,190,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.09 million in EDU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $165.52 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 268,716,387 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 389,434,795 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 504,464,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,615,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,341,144 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 151,681,282 shares during the same period.